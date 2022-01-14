Founded in 1865 on the banks of Minnesota’s Cannon River, Faribault Woolen Mills is one of the last vertically-integrated woolen mills in the country, having stuck to its roots for over 150 years of rapid American change and progress. And from these stubborn, ridiculously experienced looms, comes an expertly-woven collection of blankets that we’ll be proud to hand down to the next generation.





This season, we’re bringin’ in a few of their certified classics, including the Foot Soldier Blanket — largely unchanged since 1917, this is the same blanket that’s kept American troops warm for over a century, and will add a seriously cool historical footnote to your living space. We’re also bringing on the luxurious Cabin Wool Throw — built from 100% merino wool, it’s durable and cozy all at once, keeping you warm whether you’re early-morning tailgating, or settling into the couch for a lazy night in.