Watches are one of those rare things where ‘next’ doesn’t always mean the best. Folks like London-based Farer are keeping aloft a torch of creating affordable, yet well-made products that are designed with the simple intent of being functional and classic enough to be a lifelong possession. Hell, a quick survey of some of the most iconic watches of all time reveal that surviving examples made specifically for the Royal Air Force during WWII, were a major source of inspiration for Farer’s dials that ooze mid-century modern sensibility. It’s a utilitarian aesthetic that’s been modernized ever-so-slightly with a subtle dash of color – a mod-era design cue that only the British could deliver with this kind of style. Every Farer watch is then made in Geneva, finished with top-shelf components like beautiful genuine leather straps, 316L stainless steel cases and sapphire crystals, and brought to life with the Swiss-made Ronda quartz movements – legendary, for their accurate timekeeping and no-nonsense reliability. There’s a clear reason why Farer’s been called “one of the best new brands to watch in 2016,” which is why we’ll be watching their every move, like an RAF observer, flying sorties over the English Channel.