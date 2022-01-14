What do the Wright brothers, the Super Mario Bros., and the Scholes brothers have in common? Each pair of siblings set out to perfect their respective crafts—be it harnessing flight, destroying evil, or designing top-notch menswear. Based out of the UK, Mark and Chris Scholes had a combined 12 years of experience across design, production, and retail in the menswear space—so in 2016 they decided to team up, combine all that know-how, and develop their own brand: Far Afield. Meticulously crafted from best-in-class ethical and premium materials, their lineup caught our eye. Especially the hardwearing Normsk Jacket—a heavy-duty shirt jacket that’ll add some refinement to just about everything in your fall/winter wardrobe.