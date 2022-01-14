Perfecting the kitchen game since 1920, the British masters of cookware are known worldwide for being the best of the best when it comes to enamelware. In case you’re not sure exactly what enamelware is, we’ll bring you up to speed: it’s porcelain fused to heavy-gauge steel, which means it’s not only smooth, but incredibly durable; any one of these serving dishes could easily outlive you. So if Falcon’s iconic ice white color with blue rim looks familiar, it’s highly likely you used one of their camp mugs as a kid. We’ve finally brought back all of their signature enamel goods, which are now available in a brand new coal black-on-black colorway that will look great alongside your current cookware, while lending a subtly sophisticated air to your kitchen cabinet.