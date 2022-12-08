FAIZ T.S. & Co. is a family owned knitwear company based in the beautiful Canadian province of British Columbia. Founded on the principles of artisanal manufacturing and contemporary design language, the brand focuses on the rich history and craft of the Cowichan sweater, which was developed hundreds of years ago in BC by the Cowichan, a Coast Salish people in current-day British Columbia. Each garment’s hand-loomed construction requires up to 140 hours of craftsmanship to be complete, and is hand-crafted using only the finest virgin wool sourced from within Canada.