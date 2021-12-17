Search Icon

Fair Harbor is on a mission to get plastic waste off our beaches, and make some of the comfiest swimwear in the world while they’re at it. Founded by the brother-and-sister team of Jake and Caroline Danehy, their trunks are a tribute to Fair Harbor, NY—an island town where just about everyone’s barefoot and the primary mode of transportation is your weathered beach bike. Each pair starts with twelve plastic bottles that are shredded, spun into a soft yarn, and then woven into lightweight and stretchy swim gear. Their live counter for how many bottles they’ve upcycled is at 7,607,512 as we write this, and ticking higher and higher every day. It’s an ingenious way to make some kick-ass trunks. Just like true Fair Harbor residents, they make us want to live in our swimsuits 24/7.

