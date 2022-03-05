Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

    Faherty Brand

    The Tony Shirt - Exclusive

    $148.00

    Color: Indigo Mist

    Size: 

    Quantity: 

    1
    Free U.S. Shipping
    Free U.S. Returns
    Ships Today
    Order by 6PM UTC

    Soft buttondown shirt with a handsome, indigo-dyed pattern

    Growing up with the ocean in their backyard, the Faherty brothers learned two things—a love for the casual cool of surf culture and a deep respect for planet Earth. Sustainably minded and effortlessly styled, the lineup from Faherty Brand is full of classics that won't be phasing out or wearing out anytime soon. The Tony Shirt is a handsome, indigo-dyed buttondown with a tried-and-true style. Throw it on over a tee or tuck it into chinos, a piece this versatile can do just about anything.

    • Special rendition of The Tony Shirt exclusively retailed at Huckberry
    • Classic buttondown with a versatile, easywearing style
    • Indigo-dyed pattern inspired by vintage fabrics
    • Made from 100% cotton with a soft hand-feel
    • Tapered sleeves with buttoned cuffs for easy rolling
    • Buttondown collar for a put-together look
    • Chest pocket perfect for stashing sunglasses
    • Faux river shell buttons add a nice touch

    Easy & Free Returns

    Keep what you like, send back what you don&apos;t. Returnable in original condition within 60 days with free return shipping.

    More Faherty Brand

    Inlet Knit Blazer

    Faherty Brand

    Inlet Knit Blazer$198.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00
    Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant

    Faherty Brand

    Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant$148.00
    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"$98.00
    Cloud Reversible Crew

    Faherty Brand

    Cloud Reversible Crew$128.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00
    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"$98.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 7"$98.00
    Jackson Crew Sweater

    Faherty Brand

    Jackson Crew Sweater$86.98 $158.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 7"$98.00
    Inlet Knit Blazer

    Faherty Brand

    Inlet Knit Blazer$198.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00
    Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant

    Faherty Brand

    Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant$148.00
    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"

    Faherty Brand

    Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"$98.00
    Cloud Reversible Crew

    Faherty Brand

    Cloud Reversible Crew$128.00
    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"

    Faherty Brand

    All Day Hybrid Shorts - 9"$98.00

    Top Brands

    Top Goods

    Support

    Social

    Our Story

    Journal

    © Huckberry 2022
    SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
    Accessibility Icon