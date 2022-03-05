The Tony Shirt - Exclusive

Growing up with the ocean in their backyard, the Faherty brothers learned two things—a love for the casual cool of surf culture and a deep respect for planet Earth. Sustainably minded and effortlessly styled, the lineup from Faherty Brand is full of classics that won't be phasing out or wearing out anytime soon. The Tony Shirt is a handsome, indigo-dyed buttondown with a tried-and-true style. Throw it on over a tee or tuck it into chinos, a piece this versatile can do just about anything.