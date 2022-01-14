Long before we took the plunge into the wild waters of entrepreneurship, twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty were our surf buddies. Admittedly, they did most of the surfing on those trips, like 99.9%. But what we really remember were the late-night bonfire sessions that could spill over into the wee hours of the morning. These days, we’re much better equipped for beach days that spill over into beach nights thanks to the apparel outfit they started: Faherty. Their lifelong connection to the ocean, and Mike’s years of experience designing for Ralph Lauren have come together to create apparel that’s sustainably built from some of the softest fabrics we’ve ever felt. It’s a level of comfort and mindfulness The Dude himself (a.k.a. El Duderino) would appreciate.