Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Man wearing faherty flannel
Man wearing faherty flannel
man wearing faherty polo
man wearing faherty polo
Man wearing Faherty shorts
Man wearing Faherty shorts
man wearing faherty shirt
man wearing faherty shirt
Man wearing faherty flannel
Man wearing faherty flannel
man wearing faherty polo
man wearing faherty polo

Long before we took the plunge into the wild waters of entrepreneurship, twin brothers Alex and Mike Faherty were our surf buddies. Admittedly, they did most of the surfing on those trips, like 99.9%. But what we really remember were the late-night bonfire sessions that could spill over into the wee hours of the morning. These days, we’re much better equipped for beach days that spill over into beach nights thanks to the apparel outfit they started: Faherty. Their lifelong connection to the ocean, and Mike’s years of experience designing for Ralph Lauren have come together to create apparel that’s sustainably built from some of the softest fabrics we’ve ever felt. It’s a level of comfort and mindfulness The Dude himself (a.k.a. El Duderino) would appreciate.

The Tony Shirt - Exclusive

Faherty Brand

The Tony Shirt - Exclusive$148.00
Short Sleeve Indigo Polo

Faherty Brand

Short Sleeve Indigo Polo$98.00
Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"

Faherty Brand

Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"$98.00
Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"

Faherty Brand

Belt Loop All Day Shorts - 7"$98.00
Breeze Shirt

Faherty Brand

Breeze Shirt$138.00
Breeze Shirt

Faherty Brand

Breeze Shirt$138.00
Beacon Swim Short - 7"

Faherty Brand

Beacon Swim Short - 7"$98.00
Beacon Swim Short - 7"

Faherty Brand

Beacon Swim Short - 7"$98.00
Whitewater Sweatshort - 8"

Faherty Brand

Whitewater Sweatshort - 8"$98.00
Retro Surf Stripe Board Short - 7"

Faherty Brand

Retro Surf Stripe Board Short - 7"$98.00
Inlet Knit Blazer

Faherty Brand

Inlet Knit Blazer$198.00
Lightweight Movement Flannel Shirt

Faherty Brand

Lightweight Movement Flannel Shirt$148.00
Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant

Faherty Brand

Stretch Terry 5-Pocket Pant$148.00
Stretch Terry 5-Pocket

Faherty Brand

Stretch Terry 5-Pocket$148.00
Surf Stripe Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Surf Stripe Hoodie$98.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
Cloud Reversible Crew

Faherty Brand

Cloud Reversible Crew$128.00
Jackson Crew Sweater

Faherty Brand

Jackson Crew Sweater$86.98 $158.00
Epic Quilted Fleece Shirt

Faherty Brand

Epic Quilted Fleece Shirt$128.98 $198.00
Legend Sweatpant - Exclusive

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweatpant - Exclusive$82.98 $128.00
Legend Sweater Shirt

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Shirt$97.98 $178.00
Legend Sweater Shirt - Exclusive

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Shirt - Exclusive$97.98 $178.00
Legend Sweatpant

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweatpant$82.98 $128.00
Stretch Corduroy Shirt

Faherty Brand

Stretch Corduroy Shirt$95.98 $148.00
Legend Sweatpant

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweatpant$63.98 $128.00
Legend Sweater Shirt

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Shirt$178.00
Legend Sweater Shirt

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Shirt$124.98 $178.00
Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket

Faherty Brand

Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket$198.00
Epic Quilted Fleece Pullover

Faherty Brand

Epic Quilted Fleece Pullover$103.98 $148.00
Tie-Dye Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Tie-Dye Hoodie$95.98 $148.00
Legend Sweater Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Hoodie$95.98 $148.00
Thunderbird Cardigan

Faherty Brand

Thunderbird Cardigan$193.98 $298.00
Legend Sweater Shirt

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Shirt$178.00
Slub Cotton Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Slub Cotton Hoodie$98.00
Legend Sweater Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Legend Sweater Hoodie$103.98 $148.00
Whitewater Beach Hoodie

Faherty Brand

Whitewater Beach Hoodie$121.98 $188.00
All Day Shorts - 9"

Faherty Brand

All Day Shorts - 9"$63.98 $98.00
All Day Shorts - 9"

Faherty Brand

All Day Shorts - 9"$63.98 $98.00
Tie-Dye Sweatpant

Faherty Brand

Tie-Dye Sweatpant$64.98 $118.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon