If you just read, “made with cricket flour” and ran straight for the bathroom, bear with us for a minute. Exo Bars taste just like their flavors describe, (Peanut Butter and Jelly or Cacao Nut) but are packed to the brim with 10g of protein, calcium, B-vitamins, and have substantially more iron than beef.

80% of the world consumes insects, and have been for thousands of years, as they’ve long been known to be one of the healthiest food sources available. In addition to being full of vital nutrients, Exo Bars are just as good for the environment as they are for you. The crickets they use are 20 times more efficient to raise for protein than cattle, and produce 80 times less methane. Exo Bars make a great addition to your post-workout regimen or emergency rations in your hiking backpack, and of course, they’re perfect for daring your more squeamish friends.