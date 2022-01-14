In case you’re new to the Evergoods lore, GORUCK co-founder, Jack Barley, teamed up with outdoor industry veteran Kevin Dee, to form Evergoods, based out of Bozeman, MT. These guys have a combined 20+ years of experience developing kickass outdoor gear for cult-worthy brands. So when they launched their first bags on Kickstarter, we gave a not-so-subtle fist pump followed by a collective “Hell yeah.” They’ve poured their passion and know-how into crafting some of the most handsome crossover and travel bags we’ve ever laid eyes on.