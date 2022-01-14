Maps and illustrations from long ago seem to have a certain intimacy that’s all but absent from their modern counterparts. There’s something endlessly satisfying about running your finger along a map of an uninhabited mountain range, or tracing the intricate route of blood through a chart of the human body. It’s a process of discovery — one that reminds us of how the original artist felt when they set out to depict something as yet unknown. Erstwhile, the Australia-based outfit breathing new life into extremely rare drawings salvaged from archives dating back to the early 1800s, could probably fill a book on the subject.





Their finds range from rare hand-drawn botanical illustrations and scientific drawings, to an illustrated depiction of New York City in 1914, to our personal favorite — a Roosevelt-era political map depicting the entire expanse of the globe. Each one has been painstakingly replicated on vibrant Airtex canvas, while retaining the tarnished details of the original prints, leaving each with brilliant colors and an unprecedented level of clarity. Erstwhile also donates 5% of all profits to the Vera Deacon Regional History Fund to support the preservation of historic documents for future generations to enjoy and learn from. Each print comes mounted on piece of aged timber, so they’re ready to discover as soon as they arrive on your doorstep.