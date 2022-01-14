Let’s just all collectively admit that holiday travel is pretty miserable. But you know what makes it a whole lot better? A bag that does it all while also looking really, really ridiculously good. Unable to find the exact messenger bag that he wanted, designer Ernest Alexander set out — in true Huckberry fashion, we like to think — to blaze a trail and create his own. The resulting line of functional yet rugged bags and accessories are for those looking for form and function all rolled into one. Each EA piece is designed in NYC, most are made within a one-mile square radius of their Manhattan studio, and they’ll take you seamlessly from the office to a weekend of warrioring. If you can’t avoid the cold, you might as well look good in it.