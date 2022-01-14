You don’t have to be a dendrochronologist to take one look at these prints and know that each one tells a story about the tree it was printed from. The shape of the tree, its internal features, and the growth rings all give us a window into the life of a tree — stories that have influenced Erik Linton’s art and life since he was a young man growing up in the Wasatch Mountains. Found fallen trees from wildernesses around the United States — think Grand Canyon driftwood and Cottonwood Canyon pines — provide the tree rings he uses in the age-old technique of woodblock printing to create these unique fingerprints of each tree. Handmade in USA on archival, museum-worthy paper, these are the next best thing to having a literal old growth forest in your backyard.