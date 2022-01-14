People stand in line in the New York City cold just for a cup of it. Kobe Bryant credits it with improving his injury recovery time. The Laker’s head chef calls it “liquid gold.” We’re talking bone broth, the nutrient-rich sipping beverage once a well-guarded secret of chefs and grandmas that has recently made news for a long list of near-magical properties — like reducing inflammation, healing joints and helping correct imbalances in the gut. Naturally, we were a bit skeptical at first, but let’s be honest: who can’t use a little leg up, especially as those resolutions pile up at the start of the year.
Naturally we wanted to get the best — without standing in line for hours — so we turned to EPIC, the first USA-made brand to bring grass-fed wild harvested meat to the masses. Founded by a seasoned triathlete and an Ironman competitor after dabbling in veganism left them feeling de-energized, EPIC specializes in whole-animal nutrition that takes cues from the protein packed paleo diet of our ancestors and indigenous tradition of honoring the entire animal. Oh and that bone broth? Damn tasty — just like EPIC’s new animal-based cooking oils (a Huckberry employee who will remain nameless swears you’ve never had French Fries until you’ve had French Fries cooked in duck fat) and their high-protein savory snack bars. As for the fate of our experiment, we’ll let you know when the NBA calls.
