When someone says “pull up a seat,” there’s a good chance you might be pulling up one of Emeco’s OG designs. See, these guys have been around for while and their durable designs have made their way from the decks of WWII Naval Warships all the way into fine dining establishments. In 1944 they were tasked with designing chairs that could withstand a life at sea for the U.S. Navy. So, using salvaged aluminum, they developed extraordinarily strong chairs using a meticulous 77-step hand forming and welding process. Fast forward almost a century later, and these original chairs have become the backbone of Emeco’s business, and a ubiquitous style found across the globe. And now, they’ve made their way into our shop—so, why don’t you pull up a seat?