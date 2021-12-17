Elmer Gloves

Search Icon

Elmer has a long-standing history of making exceptional gloves. Founded by Elmer Little in 1893, the brand was based out of Gloversville, New York (yes, that’s a real place), where Elmer hoped to hone his skills in what would become known as the “glove making capital of the world.” He quickly established his little outfit as one of the most trusted in the USA, thanks to careful stitching and way-above-average materials. It wasn’t until the late 1980s that Elmer combined forces with Japanese brand Swany—so not only is the brand backed by over a century of experience, now every pair of gloves comes with quality Japanese design and innovation behind it.

