You won’t need a concealed carry permit to pack a rubber band gun from Elastic Precision, though we do suggest beefing up the perimeter defenses around your desk, because brother, the heat is coming. True story: a pair of these handmade, semi-automatic rubber band pistols arrived at the Huckberry bunker, and productivity immediately ground to a complete halt. Hewn from solid blocks of reclaimed oak and walnut for a more satisfying in-hand feel, each of these Elastic Precision rubber band guns are designed around one of our favorite distractions (terrorizing siblings and coworkers) and will weaponize rubber bands quicker than you can lay down the rules of engagement (not in the face, pets are off-limits, etc.). Just remember to get two, because drawing a bead on someone who can’t shoot back is against the office Geneva convention. Plus, it’s just bad form.