Miniature works of art are usually a letdown. Does that tiny Eiffel tower on your mantel really capture the majesty of the real thing? Of course not. But these pint-size mobile’s from Ekko Workshop are a far cry from anything in a typical souvenir shop. These beautiful, USA-made mobiles channel the mesmerizing movement of Alexander Calder’s famous kinetic sculptures at a scale perfect for your workstation or home. Ekko has taken what they’ve learned across countless worldwide large-scale commissions and zapped their designs with a shrink ray to create beautiful works of art that add a little magic to any environment. Each piece is made from powder-coated aluminum and stainless steel, just like the full-size versions, for an eye-catching addition to your space that will inspire you for years on end.
