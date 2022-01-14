In England, the King historically determined the fashion for beards. So, as the king went, so went shaving (for those who could afford it). These days, beard fashion’s a bit more democratic, and the UK’s Edwin Jagger’s making some of the finest grooming products for the people. Edwin Jagger takes the best materials, molds them in a classic design, and then accommodates modern conveniences, like the latest blade systems. Their brushes are pure badger hair for the ultimate thick lather, and all products are hand finished to perfection. Edwin Jagger also hosts the National Beard & Moustache Championships, and while they may not be offering knighthood for well-groomed beardedness, they’re definitely helping men worldwide do grooming as if they were king.