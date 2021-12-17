Starting a denim company in a country that didn’t have a single domestic denim factory is a wild idea—but then, EDWIN’s been about wild ideas since the beginning. Originating way back in 1947, and then evolved to owning their very own denim factory in the 60s, and since then EDWIN’s been off to the races developing and producing envelope-pushing fabrics, fits, and washes. In ‘63, they put out the heaviest denim on the planet; in ‘70 they developed the first washed jeans; in ‘80 they invented the stone washing process that changed the industry and is basically responsible for every pair of washed jeans you own these days. Working with Saitex (the world leader in sustainable and ethical denim) to bring their fabrics into the modern age with sustainability and ethical manufacturing processes, they’re on the cutting edge and always pushing that edge just a little bit further.