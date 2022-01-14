We’re believers in preparedness for the uncharted — whether that’s exploring the pub scene in a new part of town, or making a three-day weekend to scramble up the nearest ‘fourteener.’ And while preparedness comes in many shapes and forms, some of our absolute favorite forms are found in Edgevale’s latest outerwear collection, and made just across the bay in Oakland, California.





Tailored for chilly climates, their new Grizzly Fleece Hoody is a standout piece that you’ll reach for day in and day out — a handful of the plush, cozy fabric confirms it’s aptly named bear-hug-like softness. Like most Edgevale layers, it’s casual and comfy enough for everyday wear with the high performance benefits meant for serious action-packed weekending. This best-of-both-worlds quality comes from founders who spent a rambling weekend at SF’s famous bluegrass festival, starting the day with an 80-degree bike ride, ending with a cold, damp, and foggy trek to apres-festival beers. With no luck finding functional clothing for this spontaneous, twang-filled day — layers that reflected handsome everyday aesthetics and met versatile outdoor lifestyle needs — they set out to create their own and we’ve been in love ever since. Our HB fan-favorite? The all-new Merritt Jacket — USA-made with Polartec fabric, it has a smooth handfeel to its stretchy outer, combined with a luxuriously soft lining. We suggest you avoid letting these plush layers fall into the hands of your significant other, since you will never get them back.