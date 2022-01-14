Founded in 2010 in Belgravia, London, Edge of Belgravia is definitely on the ahem cutting edge of chef knife brands. Its innovative designs took home the D&AD 2012 product design award (beating out Apple’s iPad 2), and since then the brand has garnered wide praise from leading industry opinions like Fortune Magazine, Gear Patrol and Selectism. EoB’s Ceramic Onyx cutlery is even used in Buckingham Palace’s Royal Kitchen. But let’s talk specs:



For the chef looking to add a classic stainless steel blade to his or her kit, the Belgravia lineup includes the Precision blades that can be easily honed and sharpened for a long life of faithful service. For those seeking something a bit more modern, don’t miss the Ceramic Onyx knives. This option exhibits a zirconium oxide blade that’s forged under 300 tons of pressure at 1400 degrees Celsius. They’re then sharpened with diamond for an exceptionally fine edge that will stay sharp 10 to 12 times longer than conventional steel knives. From there, Edge of Belgravia has created some of the most innovative handles we’ve seen. Each is ergonomically shaped with soft-touch rubber for superior comfort. It’s true, you probably won’t be cooking for the Queen of England in the near future, but if you’re seeking knighthood in culinary arts, we’d highly recommend starting with a blade from Edge of Belgravia.



Learn more about Edge of Belgravia here.