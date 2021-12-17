Most folks who survive a near-death experience with hypothermia are just happy to be alive. Eddie Bauer isn’t like most folks. It was after a fateful trip in the Washington backcountry in 1936 that the intrepid outdoorsman engineered a jacket light enough to pack with him on the trail, but hardy enough to handle the same elements that nearly fell him. That’s when the first ever US-patented down jacket was born: the Skyliner. For nearly a century, the Skyliner has protected everyone from forest hikers to city explorers with a shield of weather-resistant down insulation—and this year we got a chance to custom our very own exclusive rendition. Inspired by an archived design, our Skyliner features the iconic Eddie Bauer design, only now built in a custom colorway with a water-resistant wax coating and a vintage-inspired flannel lining.