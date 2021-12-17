Search Icon

Details shots of inner pocket in jacket and tag of jacket
Man in Woods Wearing Jacket with Huckberry and Eddie Bauer logo on top
Detail shots of plaid jacket lining and label inside jacket
Man wearing jacket leaning against brick wall
Details shots of inner pocket in jacket and tag of jacket
Man in Woods Wearing Jacket with Huckberry and Eddie Bauer logo on top
Most folks who survive a near-death experience with hypothermia are just happy to be alive. Eddie Bauer isn’t like most folks. It was after a fateful trip in the Washington backcountry in 1936 that the intrepid outdoorsman engineered a jacket light enough to pack with him on the trail, but hardy enough to handle the same elements that nearly fell him. That’s when the first ever US-patented down jacket was born: the Skyliner. For nearly a century, the Skyliner has protected everyone from forest hikers to city explorers with a shield of weather-resistant down insulation—and this year we got a chance to custom our very own exclusive rendition. Inspired by an archived design, our Skyliner features the iconic Eddie Bauer design, only now built in a custom colorway with a water-resistant wax coating and a vintage-inspired flannel lining.

The Original American Down Jacket

Our Custom Eddie Bauer

Originally built in 1936 as the first US-patented down jacket, this lightweight layer is now cast in a custom colorway and is finished with a lightly waxed exterior
New jacket image in comparison sliderOriginal jacket image in comparison slider
The Down Jacket That Started It All
A deep dive into the Skyliner’s adventurous history, its modern updates, and everything in between—there's a lot that goes into this truly legendary layer
Man with back to camera walking in woods

