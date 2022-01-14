Before they made badass powerbanks, the founders over at EcoFlow were constructing high-end drones for DJI—a leading producer for everyone from your tech-obsessed cousin, to pro-level outdoor photographers. In all their years making robotic flying machines, they also zeroed in on the perfect batteries—lightweight, long-lasting, and powerful enough to capture HD video while soaring through the air. Enter their lineup of portable charging devices, distilling that advanced battery technology into a collection of on-the-go powerbanks and chargers that pack as much juice as a small generator. Their latest innovation, the River Rapid, is their smallest charger yet—no bigger than a tic-tac box—and can power up not only your phone, but your laptop, as well. So whether you work remotely, travel tons, or you’re just completely off the grid—this tiny power source is an absolute lifesaver when you need just a little extra juice.