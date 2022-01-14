When you’re a seasoned shoemaker, ideas for custom footwear must pop into your head all the time. And looking at the Easymoc, you can see one of those ideas brought to life. Combining the classic elements of casual New England footwear, they manage to artfully create a hybrid of a camp slipper and leather moc without sacrificing any of the upside. Their quality leather forms to your feet over time for a custom fit. Plus, the durable Vibram soles can take them beyond the confines of your home, or even well-paved roads, for days on end. We have to admit, we haven’t seen many pairs like this outside of our warehouse. So if you want to go tell your friends that your pair is custom made just for you, go ahead—your secret’s safe with us.