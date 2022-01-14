For the better part of the last 60 years, Maine’s very own Eastland Shoe has been making a case for affordable, yet honest and hardworking leather footwear. In fact, we’d even argue there are precious few boots that make their way across our desks that make a stronger value proposition than the Eastland family’s latest collection: an anniversary celebration reviving their most legendary designs spanning three generations of hand-sewn classics. That includes the best-selling favorite High Fidelity Cap Toe — a rugged work-inspired boot now available in timeless full-grain leather. Just in time to roll the boat into the water, Eastland's set us up with a crop of classic styles pulled directly from their archives and crafted by master shoemakers in premium leathers. From the eyelets on the versatile Yarmouth to the time-tested moc stitch on the toe of the Fletcher Oxford, everything here has been hand-picked to stand the test of time. How do we know? They already have — 60 years and counting.