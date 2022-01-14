As wireless as your world (and smartphone) may seem, all of that information still travels through the quaint, traditional technology known as "the cable." Cables are important. But that doesn’t mean they can’t be aesthetically pleasing too. Founded by Matt Benedetto in Burlington, Vermont, Eastern Collective seeks to evolve the ordinary into something unexpected by tinkering with alternative patterns, materials, and applications. To that end, Benedetto creates incredibly unique, stylish connection cables and earbuds for all of your favorite devices. Every Eastern Collective product is wrapped in an eye-catching, colorful textile (think climber's rope) to enhance both their durability and design. The Eastern Collective Scout Headphones feature a 10mm sound driver, a multimedia microphone, and all-metal accents. Eastern Collective cables also come in every format known to man: USB, 30-pin, Lightning, etc. Don't take our word for it, though. Everywhere from J.Crew to Gizmodo swear by Eastern Collective as the best way to dress up your gadgets.