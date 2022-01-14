Brought to you from the streets of San Francisco, DZR bike shoes were born from a passion for life in the saddle with the hopes of bringing you the ideal footwear to seamlessly marry your commuting and daily lifestyles. With recessed mounts for two-bolt cleats, elastic lace catches, and fully seam-sealed waterproof membranes, DZR is serious about packing features into the classic sneaker to give it the purpose-built edge demanded by commuters. Each shoe also features a full-length nylon midsole/shank designed with strategically-mapped stiffness to maximize power-transfer into the pedals, without compromising flexibility for a comfortable day in the office. DZR shoes offer engineered tread geometry that maintains a casual aesthetic while maximizing traction on the pedals and linoleum floors alike. Unwilling to barter style for functionality, DZR’s line of footwear fuses classic looks with modern capability to keep our feet in motion on and off the bike.