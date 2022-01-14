You may not know Dunning Sportswear's founder Ralph Dunning by name, but you almost certainly know his work. With a career spanning three decades, he's done groundbreaking work with major athletic brands and his own Foreign Rider brand, pioneering the use of performance fabrics in low-key luxury performance wear. For this latest venture, premium fabrics are sourced from the best mills around the world and then sent to the factory where they are assembled by hand. Ralph also happens to be a six-time Ironman triathlon veteran, so he has first hand knowledge of what high performance athletes need in their apparel.

Featuring casual pieces built from best-in-class fabrics (seriously fellas, this stuff feels amazing) for guys who demand comfort without sacrificing style from sun up to sun down. That means whether you're in a dead sprint across the terminal to catch your flight, or just jogging over to the cafe to take care of some emails, performance fabrics like CoolMax and soft Supplex (a super durable and soft cotton-like blend) will keep you comfortable and dry, while the tailored cuts and nicely considered details will make sure you look your best.

But the best part? This collection is so fresh, in fact, that it isn't available anywhere yet, but we managed to get early access just for you. Mark our words, you're going to be hearing about Dunning Sportswear a lot in the future.

Click here to learn more about Dunning Sportswear.