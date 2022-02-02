Riding a bicycle to the most important meeting of the year and then going straight to dinner without a costume change might not have been a reality five or ten years ago, but then again, that was long before DU/ER landed on our desks. Spun from the creative minds of two industry vets whose experience includes the likes of Nike and a small denim brand called “Levi’s” (maybe you’ve heard of ‘em?), DU/ER arose out of a demand for greater versatility and comfort – an equation solved by the brand’s signature N2X fabric. This kickass blend marries cotton, Tencel, polyester and spandex, yielding a super-proactive pant that’s not just quick-drying and super comfy, it’s also durable enough for a weekend on the crag – if you’re into that sort of thing. We’re particularly keen on the Jogger – an easy-wearing, performance-forward take on the classic sweatpant – except you can fully prepare to wear these all day, without missing a single beat.