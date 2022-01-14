There’s a certain freedom that comes with knowing just who you are. Duckfeet — with their distinctively broad toe (that looks like a you-know-what), branded organic cotton laces, and tiny Danish flag — have never shied away from the fact that their boots don’t quite look like any others, and we like it that way. Created in 1975 by a Danish-German couple, Claus and Inga Wichmann, the unique boots enjoyed a brief fame in the 1980s thanks to their distinctive looks, and have been quietly delighting fans around the world ever since.
Constructed to take a beating by Polish craftsmen with double-stitched, eco-friendly German leather, these aren’t those precious boots that you save for a special occasion: these are boots crafted for living. Boots with a natural Italian crepe sole that is not only re-soleable, but made to be re-soled after a few years of wear. Boots whose vegetable-tanned German leather grows more interesting with every crease and shines brighter with every polish. Boots with character. Boots that know who they are.
Bummer. No products are currently available from Duckfeet
Not to worry, there's always something new to check out:Shop Today's Just Landed Gear