There’s a certain freedom that comes with knowing just who you are. Duckfeet — with their distinctively broad toe (that looks like a you-know-what), branded organic cotton laces, and tiny Danish flag — have never shied away from the fact that their boots don’t quite look like any others, and we like it that way. Created in 1975 by a Danish-German couple, Claus and Inga Wichmann, the unique boots enjoyed a brief fame in the 1980s thanks to their distinctive looks, and have been quietly delighting fans around the world ever since.





Constructed to take a beating by Polish craftsmen with double-stitched, eco-friendly German leather, these aren’t those precious boots that you save for a special occasion: these are boots crafted for living. Boots with a natural Italian crepe sole that is not only re-soleable, but made to be re-soled after a few years of wear. Boots whose vegetable-tanned German leather grows more interesting with every crease and shines brighter with every polish. Boots with character. Boots that know who they are.