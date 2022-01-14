Back in the day, outdoor clothing borrowed much of its style from hunters. Take the ubiquitous Bean Boot or “Maine Hunting Shoe” as an example. So that’s why we still keep our sights set on what the hunting scene’s cooked up, especially when fall comes around. Enter Duck Camp — pretty much a dream combo of field-tested hunting tech, and old-school feet-up-by-the-fire comfort. Their midweight shirts have a perfectly dialed fabric that can transition from chilly mornings to sunny days no sweat. And they feel soft and broken-in enough to have been ordered outta your granddad’s old-school Cabela’s catalog (or Sears and Roebuck, or pre-mall Abercrombie and Fitch). Overall, they’re a bullseye.