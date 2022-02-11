You could argue that Dubbleware built America. In the ‘30s it was the essential workwear for builders and carpenters throughout the country—from the heights of the Empire State Building to the depths of NYC metro stations, Dubbleware was along for the whole ride. The durability of their fabrics out-muscled any task at hand, and the quality of their tailoring meant a worker could rely on their Dubbleware gear for countless job sites. Yet, Dubbleware’s unique style is what really deserves the spotlight. Other folks have used their garments as a North Star for what heritage workwear should be, and over the years, Dubbleware has finely tuned their fits and styles for the modern era. Pull on any of their gear and you might just find yourself shaping surfboards on the weekend—or finally getting to those DIY home projects—in no time.