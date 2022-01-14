Only five or ten years ago, clothes were separated into two distinct piles: the stuff you could get sweaty in, and the stuff you couldn’t. But now it’s 2017, baby. Those piles are but a distant memory. An early pioneer in the whole hybrid clothing revolution was DU/ER, who first found their way into our hearts via our legs a few years back with their soft, stretchy, breathable No Sweat chinos. This season, the fabled No Sweats are back — in shorts form — along with an all new Live Light Journey Short. Made from DU/ER’s signature N2X™ and T2X™ fabrics, these melt-in-your-hand soft shorts are stretchy, airy, and odor-defying for days on end of summer wear. So if you find yourself reaching for these instead of your gym shorts before you head out on your bike, we don’t blame you, these are just the crazy times we live in.