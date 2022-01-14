Our buddy, Jeremy, does it right. Every Friday after work, he makes a pit stop at his favorite craft brewery, throws back a brew or two, and grabs a growler-to-go (we told you he does it right). The only thing missing: DrinkTanks' portable keg, which has become one of the most disruptive forces in the beer industry since the repeal of the Volstead Act. Constructed in Oregon, from double-walled stainless steel, the vacuum-insulated Drink Tank keeps beer cold for 24 hours, and thanks to the tap, fresh and carbonated for well beyond that. Perfect for the guy who enjoys his microbrew, put a Drink Tank under the tree this year, and he’ll be able to enjoy his seasonal favorites on-the-go. The hardest part will be making sure he shares with everyone.