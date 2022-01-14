For too long, men have been forced to use soap that left them smelling like they just left the fragrance aisle at Macy’s instead of the fresh air of the backcountry. Well fear not fellow outdoorsmen — Dr. Squatch’s collection of all-natural soaps are handmade for men that prefer pine needles to perfume. By using simple botanicals instead of harsh chemicals, Dr. Squatch soaps moisturize your skin rather than dry it out, which leaves you feeling as refreshed as if you rinsed in a mountain stream and dried your beard in the sunshine. Combining ingredients you can actually pronounce with a time honored mixing process, Dr. Squatch is determined to bring you the cleanest, most natural soap possible delivered straight from the woods to your door.