To fully understand and appreciate the DPx knife, you have to fully understand its purpose, and the man responsible for its existence: founder and journalist Robert Young Pelton. Haven’t heard of him? Here’s the short version: cut his teeth as a lumberjack and tunneler before moving into copywriting in his early professional career where he worked with Steve Jobs to launch the Macintosh. He then quit the corporate world to spend time understanding global conflict — and here’s where it gets interesting. Over the course of the next 30 years, RYP would repeatedly inject himself as a reporter in hostile combat zones, earning himself an advisory role with the International Security Assistance Force and a best-selling book to his name (The World’s Most Dangerous Places) in the process, but not before surviving a kidnapping in Central America’s Darien Gap and an assassination attempt in Uganda.





The takeaway? A man with a very specific set of survival skills (re: a badass) designed a series of knives with very specific feature sets worthy of the most hostile places on the planet — and believe us when we say, it shows. Especially with the patent-pending HIT Cutter multi-tool with its locking blade protector, or the burly, yet pocket-friendly HEAT folding knife, hewn from Italian steel and fitted with a Tungsten carbide glass-breaker in the handle. Each US-made blade in the collection displays an impressive tactical acumen and a forward-thinking design savvy unlike anything to come across our desks in a very long time — and that’s a good thing.





Click here to learn more about DPx Gear.