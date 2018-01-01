Story

A simple French-made pocket knife, perfected since 1929

The Douk-Douk Folder knife is a French-made pocket knife with a carbon steel blade and simple folding construction. Originally built for the working man, these blades have been fine-tuned for over 70 years and used for decades by the French Foreign Legion and Armies, rightfully earning their legendary status amongst knife collectors and connoisseurs.

Due to shipping regulations this item is unavailable for international delivery.

Features

Carbon steel blade with Douk-Douk scroll etching

Ferro-blackened folded steel handles with bail

Front handle is etched with Douk-Douk artwork

Made in France

Non-Locking slipjoint

Materials

Handle Material Ferro-blackened Stainless Steel Blade Material Carbon Steel

Dimensions