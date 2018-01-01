Story
A simple French-made pocket knife, perfected since 1929
The Douk-Douk Folder knife is a French-made pocket knife with a carbon steel blade and simple folding construction. Originally built for the working man, these blades have been fine-tuned for over 70 years and used for decades by the French Foreign Legion and Armies, rightfully earning their legendary status amongst knife collectors and connoisseurs.
Due to shipping regulations this item is unavailable for international delivery.
Features
- Carbon steel blade with Douk-Douk scroll etching
- Ferro-blackened folded steel handles with bail
- Front handle is etched with Douk-Douk artwork
- Made in France
- Non-Locking slipjoint
Materials
|Handle Material
|Ferro-blackened Stainless Steel
|Blade Material
|Carbon Steel
Dimensions
|Blade Length
|3 1/8"
|Overall Length
|7 1/2"
|Closed Length
|4 3/8"
|Weight
|2.4oz
Free & Easy Returns
Keep what you like. Send back what you don't. Returnable in original condition within 30 days with free return shipping.
Unreal Customer Service
Have a question? We live and breathe this stuff. Email[email protected]and we'll get back to you ASAP.
The Best Price Guaranteed
Find a better price up to 7 days after your purchase and we'll match it.