If there's one thing we love, it's well-made stuff. And if there are two things we love, it's well-made stuff and a damn good story. These Douk-Douk knives deliver both things in spades. Since 1929, the Cognet family has made these carbon steel pocket knives by hand in the town of Thiers, France. Designed as a budget-friendly knife for working class folks, the Douk-Douk quickly became an essential item for fishermen, tradesmen, and field workers. Through the years it became the go-to for the French army and the Foreign Legion. And as it gained popularity throughout the globe it even became the weapon of choice for Algerian assassins. After all, the Melanesian spirit of destruction is engraved into the handle. A heavy moment in the brand's history, no doubt. But an undeniably badass history? Yes, indeed. To this day, these slim no-frills pocket knives are still handmade by the same family for the tough-as-nails, super sharp build quality that's made 'em a legend. If there's a more capable pocket knife for the price, we sure haven't found it.