You’re on your way to work, weaving around double parked cars on your trusty two-wheeled steed. Coffee’s running through your veins and a funky Tribe track’s blasting through your headphones when all of a sudden — a car you didn’t hear coming nearly flattens you like a pancake. Whoa. Well, what if you could still jam out to your favorite tunes and hear everything going on around you? It’d be a hell of a lot safer, that’s for sure. Meet Domio Sports, makers of high-end sound systems for helmet-users that let you rock out while keeping your ears bud-free. With no headphones or ear-covering devices, you’re actually able to hear those terrible drivers honking at you. Using Vibro-Audio tech, the speaker sends sound vibrations throughout the dome, turning your helmet into a private concert hall. A bunch of us here at HB cycle to work everyday, so next time you’re in town and see someone on a bike jamming out with a helmet and no earphones — it might be one of us.