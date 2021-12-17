Once upon a time the finishing touch on a car wasn’t an air freshener or big red bow, but a tool roll stashed in the trunk—for on-the-fly repairs in case you ran into trouble. Those days are mostly over, but collapsible shovel maker DMOS is bringing us back with their emergency roadside survival kit. A necessity in winter and damn I’m glad I have this kinda thing the rest of the year, it comes equipped with one of DMOS’s packable stealth shovels for digging out of snow banks, ditches, and rough terrain. Plus, a headlamp and flares to stay visible in traffic, a charger to jumpstart your vehicle, and even elkskin gloves—because a shovel is only as good as the hands that hold it. You never know what’s going to happen out there on the road, so snagging this kit once is worth the long-term piece of mind, whether you’re commuting or heading out for some serious overland cruisin’.