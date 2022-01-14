Nestled in Northeast Italy on the road to the Dolomites, you’ll find the bustling town of Onè di Fonte—in the region where more than half of the world’s serious alpine footwear is made today. Among the leather tanneries, metal hardware manufacturers, and cobblers that makeup the backbone of the economy, there’s one outfit known to footwear collectors around the world for having a bit more style than the rest—Diemme.





Their all-leather footwear boasts an impressive range, spanning from style-forward sneakers to hardcord mountaineering boots. We’ve got a bit of both in our shop, but this season we loaded up on some of their most rugged styles, like the Roccia Vet—originally part of Diemme’s classic hunting collection, upgraded with modern features for everyday wear. Every easy-on-the-eyes pair is still crafted like they’re sending ‘em up the toughest peaks in Tyrol—with an ultra-durable construction, rugged Vibram soles, and tough-as-hell hardware.