The year is 1911. A hard, weathered group led by Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen trudges through numbing cold with dog sleds full of critical supplies. They’re on their way to becoming the first expedition to reach the South Pole—and they accomplish their mission with the help of Devold’s hefty woolen layers. Since Devold’s inception in 1882, the heritage brand from Norway has outfitted countless polar explorers, rugged fishermen, and outdoor laborers. But we find these hearty wool sweaters are just as suitable for everyday wear as they are for Nordic ice fishing or crossing Antarctica on foot. With legendary quality and a century and a half of wool manufacturing expertise, each sweater is built to last a lifetime and designed to keep you warm no matter how frigid it gets outside.