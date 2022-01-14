Founder Jordan Basile makes his home in Tahoe — one of our favorite places to trade the hustle and bustle of the city for some great hikes and fresh mountain air. His company, Desolation Supply Co., began with the desire to capture the spirit of Northern California, and the feeling of being awed by its wilderness. Since then, they’ve grown into a collective that’s dedicated to creating adventure-ready apparel right here in San Francisco. From their waterproof Anorak Jacket, to their ultra soft Tamarack fleece, every piece is built for the mountain while sporting a timeless everyday style.