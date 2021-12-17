Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Deso Supply Co.

Deso Supply Co.

We have a total soft spot for brands born in our Northern California backyard — especially when they stand up for eco and worker-friendly business practices, like our new friends at DESO. Based out of Lake Tahoe, these guys craft sustainably made, small-batch clothing that performs just as well in the wilderness as it does in your everyday. Each limited-run piece is cut and sewn right here in San Francisco by fairly-compensated craftsmen, combining performance fabrics with one-of-a-kind designs you won’t see on anyone else. Their latest Tamarack Shirt has made its way into our summer wardrobe for when the sun goes down — built from heavyweight micro double-knit fabric with a super-soft handfeel, it’s the perfect layer for chilly nights around the campfire.

  • Made in the USA
Finding Nowhere 5-Panel

Deso Supply Co.

Finding Nowhere 5-Panel$17.98 $36.00
  • Made in the USA
Won't Kill Me 5-Panel

Deso Supply Co.

Won't Kill Me 5-Panel$25.98 $34.00
Standard Cuff Beanie

Deso Supply Co.

Standard Cuff Beanie$13.98 $26.00
  • Made in the USA
Never Summit Camper

Deso Supply Co.

Never Summit Camper$16.98 $34.00
  • Made in the USA
Past Life 5-Panel

Deso Supply Co.

Past Life 5-Panel$36.00
Standard Cuff Beanie

Deso Supply Co.

Standard Cuff Beanie$17.98 $26.00
Standard Cuff Beanie

Deso Supply Co.

Standard Cuff Beanie$20.98 $26.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon