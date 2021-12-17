We have a total soft spot for brands born in our Northern California backyard — especially when they stand up for eco and worker-friendly business practices, like our new friends at DESO. Based out of Lake Tahoe, these guys craft sustainably made, small-batch clothing that performs just as well in the wilderness as it does in your everyday. Each limited-run piece is cut and sewn right here in San Francisco by fairly-compensated craftsmen, combining performance fabrics with one-of-a-kind designs you won’t see on anyone else. Their latest Tamarack Shirt has made its way into our summer wardrobe for when the sun goes down — built from heavyweight micro double-knit fabric with a super-soft handfeel, it’s the perfect layer for chilly nights around the campfire.