We admit it — from time to time, our obsession with Everyday Carry means that our items have the tendency to get a touch repetitive. When we need to switch things up, we reach for anything and everything by Design Unsanctioned.

A multidisciplinary design studio that draws inspiration from the Brooklyn neighborhoods they live and work in, Design Unsanctioned co-owners Konrad Giersz and Brittany Dolence form a team much like their products themselves — he understands product design and production while she has an innate sense of aesthetic and style. Together, they infuse the essence of Brooklyn into products like their bestselling Key Hook — a hand-brushed brass, stained walnut, and leather beauty that lets you hook your keys onto your belt loop in style.

Like the co-owners behind the brand, Design Unsanctioned is a perfect blend of form and function — the EDC dream.