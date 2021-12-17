Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Departo

Departo

“That feeling—that desire—for an object so beautiful, so timeless, that we would keep it forever, is what we wanted each and every Departo product to embody.”
-George Yabu, Departo Co-Founder

That ceramic bowl you’ve never seen anywhere else, folding stools in the corner of a secondhand shop in Mexico City, that wrought iron candle holder spotted in a movie—there are certain objects you encounter along the way that’re just tough to forget. At Departo, design veterans Glenn Pushelberg and George Yabu joined forces to create a whole collection of homegoods based on unforgettable pieces you’d encounter in far-flung locales. The brand serves as a one-stop shop for curating a more interesting home—at accessible prices that’d earn a double-take from most high-end designers in the industry. Whether you’re looking for multiple pieces or just the perfect bowl to spruce up your dinnerware, Departo will equip your home with pieces your guests aren’t too likely to forget.

Folding Chair

Departo

Folding Chair$359.00
Low Glass

Departo

Low Glass$12.00
Folding Café Table

Departo

Folding Café Table$395.00
Folding Stool

Departo

Folding Stool$275.00
Wine Glass

Departo

Wine Glass$18.00
Stacking Stool

Departo

Stacking Stool$125.00
Folding Chair

Departo

Folding Chair$359.00
Espresso Set

Departo

Espresso Set$36.00
Pour Over

Departo

Pour Over$32.00
Espresso Set

Departo

Espresso Set$36.00
Tea Pot

Departo

Tea Pot$54.00
Sugar & Spice Bowl

Departo

Sugar & Spice Bowl$38.00
Pour Over

Departo

Pour Over$25.98 $32.00
Sugar & Spice Bowl

Departo

Sugar & Spice Bowl$38.00
Serving Platter

Departo

Serving Platter$38.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon