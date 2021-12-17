“That feeling—that desire—for an object so beautiful, so timeless, that we would keep it forever, is what we wanted each and every Departo product to embody.”

-George Yabu, Departo Co-Founder





That ceramic bowl you’ve never seen anywhere else, folding stools in the corner of a secondhand shop in Mexico City, that wrought iron candle holder spotted in a movie—there are certain objects you encounter along the way that’re just tough to forget. At Departo, design veterans Glenn Pushelberg and George Yabu joined forces to create a whole collection of homegoods based on unforgettable pieces you’d encounter in far-flung locales. The brand serves as a one-stop shop for curating a more interesting home—at accessible prices that’d earn a double-take from most high-end designers in the industry. Whether you’re looking for multiple pieces or just the perfect bowl to spruce up your dinnerware, Departo will equip your home with pieces your guests aren’t too likely to forget.