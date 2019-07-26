Search Icon

DemerBox

DB2 - Indestructible Waterproof BT Speaker

The indestructible Bluetooth boombox

DemerBox plays as hard as you do. Using the best Bluetooth wireless sound technology and an ultra-rugged Pelican case housing, this speaker is the toughest sound system we’ve ever come across, and would certainly stand up to any adventures you’ve got lined up. It’s loaded with useful features—50+ hours of battery life, dry internal storage, and a USB port for charging all your devices on the go, plus a sound quality so crisp, three-time Grammy award winner and diehard DemerBox fan, Zac Brown, bought the company. And now, they’re back for another summer packed with killer tunes in a revamped model that’s even better than before.

This item is available for domestic US shipping only.

  • 40+ hours of battery life on a single charge
  • Hardy, crush-proof Pelican case
  • Waterproof construction is perfect for outdoor adventures
  • Pair up to six Demerboxes at a time for an ultimate surround sound experience
  • USB port for charging your devices while playing music
  • Dry internal storage for EDC
  • Quick and easy Bluetooth pairing with a wireless range up to 100 feet
  • Adjust the volume on your phone or on the outside of the Demerbox
  • Lightweight and easy to transport with the top handle
  • Handmade in the USA

Easy Returns

