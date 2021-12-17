Meet DemerBox — the bigger, tougher, sleeve-tattooed, older brother of all other Bluetooth sound systems. Far from precious, this speaker is damn-near indestructible and goes wherever you do, be it airboating through marshlands or snowy cabin retreats. Created by James Demer, a lifelong tinkerer and audio technician, the first DemerBox prototype was born on a film set in Alaska, using a Pelican box housing as a solution to high quality sound that could withstand the rugged elements. Just last year, musician and bonafide badass, Zac Brown, brought his own DemerBox on a spearfishing trip and loved it so much, he bought the company. Here at HB, we’ve never met a portable sound system that was this tough and sounded this good. Let’s just say if #seeyououtthere was a speaker — this’d be it.