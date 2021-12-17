Defy’s long been one of our favorite bagmakers. Hand-crafting their goods in the USA by a team of master craftsmen with a combined sixty years of experience, they’re doing their part and then some to reinvigorate Chicago's manufacturing history. Their latest delivery boasts handsome carry essentials made from one of the most badass materials we've encountered: Waterproof 22 oz. M35 military truck tarpaulin — the same heavy duty stuff used to protect US service members all over the world. Defy's commitment to quality doesn't stop there. Not a single detail was overlooked with these bags — note the waterproof zippers, padded straps, sturdy Cordura interiors, and organized compartments for just about anything. From the City of Big Shoulders comes the best quality bag your shoulders can carry.